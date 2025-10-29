Fake bomb threats are creating fear and unnecessary burden on security: TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday said a spate of fake bomb-threat reports circulating from various parts of the State was creating fear and anxiety among the public.

In a statement, he said hoax threats, sent by email and targeting public places, schools, airports, government offices, political party offices and nuclear installations, as well as individuals such as actors and political leaders, constituted dangerous conduct that undermined public safety and law and order. Those who spread such false information must be condemned, he added.

Selvaperunthagai said dissemination of fabricated reports created confusion in society and imposed an unnecessary burden on security agencies, delaying their response to genuine emergencies. He described the deliberate creation of a false emergency as both legally and morally unacceptable, showing disregard for the safety of personnel who serve to protect the public.

Pointing out that India possessed technology capable of launching rockets to the moon, he asked whether it could be so difficult to trace and identify those responsible for these hoaxes. He urged the authorities to take strict legal action against perpetrators.

The TNCC president appealed to citizens not to believe or share such information on social media without verification. He urged the public to act with common sense and responsibility and to remain vigilant so that false reports did not disrupt social peace.