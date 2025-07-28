Failure to appoint asst profs hitting student enrolment: OPS

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has criticised the DMK government for its failure to fill vacant posts in government arts and science colleges, which he said has led to a decline in student enrolment.

Pointing out the staffing crisis, Panneerselvam pointed out that only 5,000 professors are currently employed in government colleges, compared to the sanctioned strength of 14,000.

He added that around 8,000 guest lecturers have been serving for over 25 years on a consolidated monthly salary of just Rs 25,000. These lecturers have neither been made permanent staff nor paid according to University Grants Commission recommendations, leaving them in a state of despair.

He also criticised the government for failing to recruit assistant professors through the Teachers Recruitment Board. He claimed that confusion surrounding the recruitment process has created uncertainty among aspirants and stalled the hiring process altogether.

“This neglect is directly impacting the quality of education in government colleges and is contributing to a drop in enrolment rates,” Panneerselvam said, urging the State government to address these pressing issues without further delay.