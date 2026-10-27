Factory sealed after worker dies of toxic gas exposure in Sivaganga

How did the incident occur?

Jesudas and two other workers, Palanichelvan and Balamurugan, were involved in seaweed processing, during which an acid was used.

Jesudas fainted after inhaling gas released from the acid. Fellow workers rescued him and admitted him to a private hospital, where he died despite treatment.

Manamadurai SIPCOT police conducted an inquiry, recovered his body and sent it to the Sivaganga Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.