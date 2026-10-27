Factory sealed after worker dies of toxic gas exposure in Sivaganga

CHENNAI: A private factory in the Manamadurai SIPCOT industrial area in Sivaganga was temporarily sealed by the authorities after a worker died following exposure to toxic gas released during seaweed processing on October 26.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, Jesudas (39), of Panikanenthal village near Manamadurai, was working at the factory, which produces natural fertilisers from seaweed, besides perfumes and food products.
Jesudas and two other workers, Palanichelvan and Balamurugan, were involved in seaweed processing, during which an acid was used.
Jesudas fainted after inhaling gas released from the acid. Fellow workers rescued him and admitted him to a private hospital, where he died despite treatment.
Manamadurai SIPCOT police conducted an inquiry, recovered his body and sent it to the Sivaganga Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Sivaganga Divisional Commissioner JB Gracia conducted an inquiry and temporarily sealed the factory. Tahsildar Mahadevan and Zonal Deputy Tahsildar Vinod were also present during the inspection.