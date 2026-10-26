Worker dies after inhaling toxic gas at seaweed fertiliser factory in Sivaganga

According to a Maalaimalar report, the deceased was identified as Jesudas of Panikanenthal village near Keelappasalai, close to Manamadurai.
Jesudas was married to Valarmathi and had a 13-year-old daughter.
Jesudas had reported for work as usual in the morning and was handling a strong acid as part of his assigned task when it leaked and spread across the area.
Other workers immediately moved away from the area. However, Jesudas inhaled a large quantity of toxic gas and fainted within seconds.
His colleagues later found him motionless and discovered that he had died.
On receiving information, Manamadurai SIPCOT police rushed to the factory, recovered the body and sent it to the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Further investigation is underway.