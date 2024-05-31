Facing opposition from families, couple living together dies by suicide in Chennai

CHENNAI: A living together couple died by suicide near Pallikaranai on Wednesday night as their families reportedly opposed their extramarital relationship.

Celphia Mary (23) of Ezhil Nagar in Pallikaranai, who was married off and has five children from the wedlock, befriended Vijay (30), a married man having kids, hailing from Semmencherry a few months ago.

Celphia Mary and Vijay’s friendship soon turned into an extramarital affair which led to stiff opposition from their families. They were reportedly warned to snap off the relationship.

Recently both of them left their houses and were living together in a rented house in Ezhil Nagar. On Wednesday around 10 pm Celphia sent a text message to her friend Rekha stating that since both the families are opposed to the relationship, they have decided to commit suicide. Shocked reading the message, Rekha tried calling Celphia Mary in vain.

She alerted the police control room. Based on the information the Perumbakkam police team reached the house but found Vijay and Celphia dead hanging. The police retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and have registered a case.