Eyeing end to bad food in MBC hostels, department hikes aid

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday (August 27) announced the establishment of a dedicated Most Backward Classes (MBC) Welfare Board and a substantial increase in the food allowance provided to students staying in social justice hostels.
Making the announcements during the demand for grants for the Backward Classes and Most Backwards Classes Welfare Department in the Assembly, Minister for Backwards Classes, Most Backwards Classes V Sampath Kumar announced that the new MBC Welfare Board would be formed to promote the social, educational and economic advancement of people belonging to Most Backwards Classes.
The government has earmarked Rs 3 crore for the establishment of the board during the current financial year.
Eligible persons from MBC communities will be registered as members, enabling them to access welfare benefits similar to those offered by other labour welfare boards.
In another major announcement, the government increased the monthly food allowance for students staying in social justice hostels to ensure access to nutritious, high-quality food.
The allowance for school students will increase from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,800 per month, while college students will receive Rs 2,000 per month, up from the existing Rs 1,500.