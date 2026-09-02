Eye on foreign markets: Co-optex plans franchise stores, multi-brand outlets for retail push

The government would also promote the use of renewable energy in the handloom sector by installing solar panels for weavers. A Natural Dye House would be established to promote eco-friendly production. A design studio would come up in Thanjavur to develop new designs and improve the marketability of handloom products. A special handloom expo would be organised to showcase products made by local weavers.

To improve textile market access, the department would organise a reverse buyer-seller meet, bringing buyers and producers together to create new business opportunities. Balaji also announced a Centre of Excellence for HomeTech Textiles to promote research, product development and innovation in the home-textile sector.