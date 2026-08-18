Co-optex to shut 10 showrooms in Tamil Nadu, neighbouring states

The showrooms are at Salem (Hosur Old), Cuddalore (Mangai), Tirunelveli (Senthil), Vijayawada (Guntur, Machilipatnam, Srikakulam New, Nellore, Parlakhemundi), Mumbai (Ponda Goa), and Vellore (Vandavasi), said an official report.

The report shows the closure process is at different stages, with sales withdrawn at some outlets, premises being vacated and legal proceedings underway in others. At Nellore, the building has been handed over to the owner, while at Ponda, the case is to be withdrawn and sales continued until August.