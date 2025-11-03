Extra coaches added temporarily to 5 express trains passing through Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced the addition of temporary coaches to five express trains, including the Tambaram–Sengottai service, to accommodate the increasing number of passengers.

According to a press release from Southern Railway, additional coaches have been attached temporarily to the Tambaram–Sengottai, Tambaram–Nagercoil, Chennai Central–Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai Central–Alappuzha, and Coimbatore–Rameswaram express trains.

For the Tambaram–Sengottai Silambu Express (Train No. 20681), one second class AC coach, two third class AC coaches, three sleeper class coaches, and one second class general coach have been temporarily attached up to April 29. The return service, Sengottai–Tambaram Silambu Express (20682), will run with the same additional coaches up to April 30. The extra coaches have been operating from Tambaram since November 1 and from Sengottai since yesterday (Nov 2).

In the Tambaram–Nagercoil Express (22657), one second class AC coach, two third class AC coaches, three sleeper class coaches, and one second class general coach have been added temporarily up to April 29. The return train, Nagercoil–Tambaram Express (22658), will run with these additional coaches up to April 30. The attachments began from Tambaram on November 1 and from Nagercoil from yesterday (Nov 2).

The Chennai Central–Alappuzha Express (22639) will have one additional second class AC coach up to April 27, while the return service, Alappuzha–Chennai Central Express (22640), will operate with the same additional coach up to April 28. The extra coach has been in service since November 1.

For the Chennai Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central Express (12695), one second class AC coach will be attached temporarily from today (Monday) until April 29. The return service, Thiruvananthapuram Central–Chennai Central Express (12696), will have the same coach from tomorrow (Tuesday) until April 30.

Lastly, the Coimbatore–Rameswaram Express (16618) will have one additional sleeper class coach from November 4 to April 28, and the Rameswaram–Coimbatore Express (16617) will run with the same coach from November 5 to April 29.