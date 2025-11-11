Extortion: Cop’s son among two held in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Monday arrested a cop’s son and his relative for extorting jewels and cash from a young woman after befriending her through a dating app. The accused were identified by police as T Dhanush (28), son of a DSP and his relative Dharun (27). Police said Dharun had befriended a 25-year-old woman from Pollachi, who works in a private firm by staying in a hostel in Coimbatore.

After befriending her through a dating app, Dharun took her on an outing in his car to a secluded spot near a lake bund in Navakkarai on Coimbatore outskirts on the night of November 2. They were joined by Dhanush, and the two accused took away her three sovereigns of gold jewels and also transferred Rs 90,000 from her bank account. They then dropped her at a luxury hotel and escaped.

Based on her complaint, the Race Course police registered a case and arrested the duo on Monday. Further inquiries are on.