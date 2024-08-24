Extension uncertain, TN Governor Ravi heads to Delhi again, third in August

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, whose tenure in the gubernatorial position ended weeks ago, left for Delhi on Saturday morning. The sudden visit to the national capital, the third since his stint ended on July 31, is to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports said.

According to sources, Governor's Delhi visit could be connected with the possible extension of his stint at the Raj Bhavan. These speculations are strengthened by the fact that the Centre government – specifically Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah – have not appointed a new Governor in Tamil Nadu as they have done in the case of several other states in the recent weeks.

Governor Ravi, who left for Delhi on the morning flight, is expected to return after two days – on August 25.

Earlier, the Governor had visited Delhi on August 1, a day after his term ended on July 31. Ravi returned to Chennai on August 4 without any confirmation on his tenure extension. He again went to the national capital on August 19.