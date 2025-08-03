Extending sub-quota panel tenure a joke: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has criticised the State government for extending the deadline of the Tamil Nadu Backwards Classes Commission to submit its report on internal reservation for Vanniyars, calling the move “a joke” and a denial of justice.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Anbumani said the Commission was originally scheduled to submit its report by July 11.

“But now the government has extended the deadline by another year, even though the Commission’s tenure ends in November.

This raises serious questions about the government’s intent,” he said.

Highlighting that the extension came more than 30 months after the Supreme Court had directed the State to provide internal reservation for Vanniyars based on data, he said that the Commission was instructed to submit findings in January 2023.

