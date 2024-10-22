Extending gratitude: Palakkad Express to halt at Srivaikuntam for six more months, says S Railway

CHENNAI: After announcing the temporary halt of Palakkad Express from Palakkad in Kerala to MGR Chennai Central railway station at Srivaikuntam as a gesture of appreciation and gratitude for the people of the town who helped hundreds of rail passengers stranded in a flood, the Southern Railway announced on Monday that the arrangement would continue for six more months.

Heavy rainfall in the southern districts last December caused significant flooding in the Tamirabarani river, affecting many areas and disrupting rail services in Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur. Because of that, Senthur Express travelling from Tiruchendur to Chennai became stranded at the Srivaikuntam railway station with over 800 passengers on board.

Coming to their aid, the residents of Srivaikuntam provided food and shelter to the stranded passengers.

In recognition of their efforts, the Southern Railway announced that Palakkad Express, which used to pass through Srivaikuntam without stopping, would stop at Srivaikuntam station for three months.

The Southern Railway has now confirmed that the express train would continue to stop in both directions in Srivaikuntam for six more months, as reported by Daily Thanthi.