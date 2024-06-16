Extend kuruvai package to all farmers in Cauvery irrigated districts: Ramadoss urges TN govt

CHENNAI: While welcoming the government's announcement of providing kuruvai packages to farmers in Cauvery irrigated districts, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to provide the benefit to all the farmers.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the government has announced the kuruvai package since it could not open Mettur Dam for irrigation on June 12.

"However, the benefit has been announced for certain extent of agricultural lands. The announcement says that the package would consist of paddy seeds and subsidy for mechanized paddy seeding for one lakh acres only. This is not sufficient, " he said.

Saying that kuruvai cultivation is being done in 5 lakh acres of land in Cauvery irrigated districts, Ramadoss added that of the total land, 2 lakh acres have facility for cultivation using ground water. "In this case, packages should be given to all the 2 lakh acres. When the scheme was first launched, the government bore all the expenses of mechanized seeding. But now, an announcement has been made to provide Rs. 4,000 per acre as subsidy, " he pointed out.

Earlier, Gypsum was provided at free of cost for 50,000 acres, but now, subsidy of Rs. 250 per acre will be provided for 25,000 acres.

"Above all, the government announcement has no mention of the duration of supply of three-phase electricity. Without uninterrupted power, kuruvai can not be cultivated. The government should ensure at least 16 hours uninterrupted power supply. Moreover, the scheme should be extended to all the farmers, who cultivate in the kuruvai season. Also, subsidies should be given in full, " he urged.