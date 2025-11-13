Extend crop insurance deadline: TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday urged the State and Central governments to extend the deadline for enrolling under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme) from November 15 to November 30.

In a statement, Dhinakaran said that continuous Deepavali and Ayudha Pooja holidays, followed by heavy rains in the Delta region, had delayed farmers from insuring their crops, including paddy, within the stipulated time.

He pointed out that revenue officials, who are responsible for issuing necessary documents to farmers, were currently engaged in the special intensive revision process, further delaying the procedure.

Considering the difficulties faced by the farming community, Dhinakaran appealed to both the State and Central governments to extend the deadline to November 30.