Exposing MPs not attack on Tamils, TN BJP chief Annamalai slams DMK

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday lambasted DMK MPs claiming that they were peddling “half-truths and untruths” and demanded answers from Chief Minister MK Stalin on several issues and defended Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s ‘uncivilised’ remarks made on ruling party members.

Annamalai’s broadside comes in the wake of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s criticism of the State government for its refusal to implement the NEP and the PM SHRI scheme.

The BJP state chief vehemently defended Pradhan, asserting that he had spoken the truth and nothing but the truth. “Union Minister has only spoken the truth. What is the mistake in calling members of DMK uncivilised and undemocratic?” Annamalai asked.

He took a swipe at Stalin, questioning the DMK chief’s claim that his decisions reflect the views of the people. “Do you think the views of your son, daughter, son-in-law and the DMK leaders and their relatives who run CBSE schools,” he asked.