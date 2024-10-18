Exploring the introduction of a new milk variant, says Aavin

CHENNAI: In a rebuttal to the DT Next story titled "Same milk, new look:Aavin launches Green Magic Plus, hikes price", the Aavin on Friday clarified that it is exploring the introduction of a new variant of milk that is enriched with vitamins A and D, and contains higher levels of protein.

In a statement, Aavin management said, it has not made any decision to reduce the sales or halt the production of its standardized milk (green magic milk).

"By considering public welfare and future milk demand, we are exploring the introduction of a new variety of milk that is enriched with vitamins A and D, and contains higher levels of protein. This is currently under discussion, and public feedback is being sought, " it said.

Further, Aavin clarified that no new variety of milk has been introduced as of now.

"If and when Aavin decides to launch a new milk product, it will be done transparently, following a formal public announcement to ensure that consumers are fully informed, " it noted.

Earlier on Thursday, October 17, quoting the Assistant General Manager (Marketing), Aavin's circular, DT Next reported that in addition to all the existing variants of milk like TM, SM, FCM and Delite Milk, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited has introduced a new variant "Green Magic Plus", a 450 ml pack with fat 4.5 per cent and SNF 9 per cent fortified with Vitamin 'A' and 'D' on a pilot basis, from Tiruchirappalli district.