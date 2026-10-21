Experts urge farmers to revive farm ponds to save next cultivation cycle

He urged the State to insist farmers allocate 10 per cent of their land for farm ponds as there would be heavy rainfall from the first week of November to the third week of December and it would be stored for irrigation of next cultivation. "Apart from this, these farm ponds would help recharge the groundwater level in the region so that the farmers using bore wells could reap the benefits," Kalaivanan said.

Kalaivanan said that the farm pond scheme revival would also protect the local flora and fauna, thereby encouraging and enhancing agricultural practices. These ponds serve as reservoirs during the rainy season. These also help prevent soil erosion during heavy rainfall. The farm ponds will also be ideal locations for fish farming, offering farmers an opportunity to diversify their agricultural businesses.

Supporting the suggestion, farmer association leader Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan claimed that Indian Meteorological Department's forecast has been right up to 95 per cent and the prediction may be correct this time too, as the northeast monsoon has commenced on time. "Under the current Super El Niño scenario, revival of ponds is necessary to support water storage and recharge groundwater. The State government should make it a movement at the advise of former senior WRD officials," he noted.