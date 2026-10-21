Experts urge farmers to revive farm ponds to save next cultivation cycle

TIRUCHY: As acute water shortage for irrigation in the Cauvery Delta region has resulted in failure of kuruvai cultivation, irrigation experts have suggested that the State government insist that the farmers revive pond schemes on at least 10 per cent of their respective lands, so they can store rainwater for the upcoming cultivation year and recharge groundwater in the region.
In 2005-06, the National Horticulture Mission had encouraged individual and community farm pond structures for water storage during monsoon seasons in dry lands. The then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who had already introduced the rain harvesting system in Tamil Nadu, intensified the farm pond construction on a large scale.
Since then, the farm ponds are constructed by the Agricultural Engineering Department (AED) to harvest rainwater from smaller catchments of about 2 to 5 hectares, which form the land holding of a single farmer and provide supplemental irrigation at critical stages of crop growth, mainly as a "lifesaving irrigation" to save the crop without wilting. The conveyance loss is minimised because the ponds are constructed on farmers' land, and it was proposed that the same ponds be used for aquaculture to generate additional income.
Officials recalled that, during the introduction period, it was proposed to construct at least 1,500 farm ponds in each district and many districts realised the construction of the structures varying from 10x10 metres to 100x100 metres based on land availability.
However, irrigation experts said that the concept disappeared due to poor maintenance or failure of proper monitoring by officials.
Senior agricultural technocrat P Kalaivanan opined that it was very essential to revive farm ponds as the farmers lost kuruvai cultivation and are struggling with samba. "Farm ponds must be established immediately in every field to store water from the Northeast monsoon rains that have already commenced. The water stored in farm ponds can be utilised for the upcoming cultivation period," he said.
He urged the State to insist farmers allocate 10 per cent of their land for farm ponds as there would be heavy rainfall from the first week of November to the third week of December and it would be stored for irrigation of next cultivation. "Apart from this, these farm ponds would help recharge the groundwater level in the region so that the farmers using bore wells could reap the benefits," Kalaivanan said.
Kalaivanan said that the farm pond scheme revival would also protect the local flora and fauna, thereby encouraging and enhancing agricultural practices. These ponds serve as reservoirs during the rainy season. These also help prevent soil erosion during heavy rainfall. The farm ponds will also be ideal locations for fish farming, offering farmers an opportunity to diversify their agricultural businesses.
Supporting the suggestion, farmer association leader Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan claimed that Indian Meteorological Department's forecast has been right up to 95 per cent and the prediction may be correct this time too, as the northeast monsoon has commenced on time. "Under the current Super El Niño scenario, revival of ponds is necessary to support water storage and recharge groundwater. The State government should make it a movement at the advise of former senior WRD officials," he noted.
"During the earlier period, there was government support for farmers to establish farm ponds. The present government should also support the farmers in fund allocation and subsidy for construction of such ponds like the past governments," Vimalnathan added.
Meanwhile, a senior Agriculture department official stated that the farm pond scheme in under progress across the state and farmers can avail upto Rs 1 lakh or 100 per cent subsidy below Rs 1 lakh under the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project (TN-IAMP), a World Bank-assisted initiative.
"The scheme has been implemented in a phased manner and currently, as many as 11 sub-basins, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Ariyalur and Tiruchy from the central region covered," the official said, adding that the assistant engineers of Horticulture department can be contacted for support.
Dugout (excavated) ponds
Constructed by digging out soil on relatively flat terrain.
Embankment (surface) ponds
Built across a natural stream, gully, or watercourse by constructing an earthen dam or dike to retain water
Spring- or Creek-fed ponds
Built where a natural flowing spring or creek continuously supplies the water
Off-stream storage ponds
Filled by pumping or diverting water from a nearby river, stream, or well rather than sitting directly in the flow path
Common sizes: Range from small household ponds (10mx10m) up to larger commercial or field models (100mx100m)
Subsidy: Rs 1 lakh or 100% subsidy below Rs 1 lakh expenditure
It collects excess runoff during the rainy period.
Stored water can be used for supplemental irrigation to crops.
It is useful as drinking water for cattles during drought situations.
It can be used for spraying pesticides.
It conserves soil and moisture.