Tamil Nadu: 101 days of wait for justice and a forced cremation of a Dalit man

Based on a directive from the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, Aakash Delison, the Dalit youth who died due to alleged custodial torture in March, was cremated under tight security.

The cremation was marked by intense grief and brief resistance from family members, who had refused to accept the body for over three months, demanding the immediate arrest of all police personnel involved in the alleged custodial murder.

Aakash, a resident of Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, was arrested by the local police on March 6 in an assault case. While the police claimed he suffered a leg fracture during an escape attempt, Aakash had reportedly recorded a statement before a judicial magistrate, stating that police personnel had brutally assaulted him and broken his leg.