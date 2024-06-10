Experts panel gives its nod to take up renovation works in over 200 temples in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The state level experts' committee of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department on Monday gave its nod to take up renovation and restoration works in more than 200 temples in the state.

According to the officials, the committee held a review on the proposals from the department to take up renovation works in century-old temples.

After taking various factors into account, the committee gave its approval to take up works in as many as 211 temples.

Based on the recommendations, the department would prepare estimates for the projects and commence the work.

So far, the department had taken renovation works in 8,637 temples in the state.