Expedite Vaigai check dam works in Sivaganga, orders Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

MADURAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inspected the check dam construction works underway across the River Vaigai at Kanoor in Thiruppuvanam taluk of Sivagangai district and ordered officials to expedite the project.

The check dam will benefit the river channels of Palayanur and Kanoor, as well as 17 kanmois irrigation for 6975.53 acres, and will also help recharge groundwater considerably.

After inspecting the work, Udhayanidhi convened a meeting with officials of the Water Resources Department and instructed them to expedite the construction in the interest of farmers.

The check dam is being constructed at Rs 40.27 crore. On January 22 this year, Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for this check dam construction project.

The Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by KR Periyakaruppan, Minister of Cooperation, Collector Asha Ajith, Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat, R Thangaraj, Superintending Engineer, Water Resources Department, A Tamilarasi, Manamadurai MLA, representatives of farmers' associations and local body authorities during the inspection, sources said.

Later, Udhayanidhi met officials from various departments and reviewed the progress towards the implementation of welfare schemes.