Expect mild showers in Chennai, heavy rain in southern districts

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecasted heavy rain in several southern districts of Tamil Nadu today due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Arabian Sea, off the South Kerala coast, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the Ghat areas of Tirunelveli, and parts of Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari.

Meanwhile, Chennai is expected to receive one or two spells of light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning. B Amudha, director-RMC, said, “Chennai is likely to receive light to moderate showers today. Widespread rainfall across TN is expected to pick up by the third week of November.”

The latest weather bulletin noted that thunderstorms and lightning were likely at one or two places in TN and Puducherry today, with light to moderate rain forecast at isolated locations across both regions until November 17.

On Wednesday, Karur Paramathi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 34.5-degree Celsius and a minimum of 20 degrees among plains areas in TN. In Chennai, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees, while the minimum may be around 26 degrees.

Rainfall data showed Kuzhithurai in Kanniyakumari receiving the highest amount at 4 cm, followed by Mullanginavillai and Adayamadai in Kanniyakumari, and Pamban in Ramanathapuram, each recording 3 cm.

Private weather blogger Pradeep John noted that November typically brings 181.7 mm of rainfall to Tamil Nadu. “With only 15.1 mm recorded till November 10 this year, TN is heading toward one of its driest Novembers in the past decade,” he opined.