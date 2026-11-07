Expansion delay keeps Salem's aviation ambitions grounded

COIMBATORE: With air connectivity shrinking amidst a long-pending expansion project, the industrial sector has urged the state government to expedite land acquisition for Salem airport as inadequate infrastructure has restricted aircraft operations.
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Salem zone chairman P Boopalan said the immediate priority should be to implement the first phase of expansion. “Upgrading the airport would help increase its handling capacity, attract more airlines and restore connectivity to important business destinations,” he said.
The airport expansion proposal has remained pending for years owing to opposition to land acquisition. After successive proposals in 2018 and 2022 failed to progress amid protests by farmers, the state government approved the acquisition of 206.17 acres in the first phase on November 17, 2025, at an estimated cost of Rs 364.85 crore. However, the acquisition process is yet to be completed.
Boopalan said developing the airport was essential to positioning Salem as a world-class industrial and transit hub by 2035. He also pointed out that Salem houses a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved flying training organisation, the only one of its kind in Tamil Nadu.
Spread over 136 acres at Kamalapuram, Salem airport has a runway measuring around 1,800 metres and can accommodate only ATR and Bombardier-type aircraft. Its operational capacity is limited to approximately one flight an hour.
“Night-landing facilities are crucial to expanding flight operations and improving connectivity. However, they can be introduced only after extending the existing runway and upgrading navigation infrastructure. This would enable airlines to operate early-morning and late-evening flights, offering greater scheduling flexibility and making the airport more viable for new services,” said H Ragavan, an entrepreneur and frequent flyer.
An expanded airport would serve not just Salem but also industrial and commercial centres in neighbouring districts, including Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. Improved facilities could open up opportunities for cargo handling, particularly for industries and agricultural producers, besides facilitating tourism to destinations such as Yercaud.
Salem Airport Director I Noushad said steps had been initiated to expand the terminal building for Rs 50 crore, while the proposed runway expansion and facilities for night operations would be taken up after the state government hands over the required land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
He said the airport's development would be implemented in two phases, with runway widening and infrastructure for night operations prioritised in the first phase, followed by other infrastructure works in the second phase.
"Initially, we sought 170 acres for the expansion. However, the state government has issued orders for the allocation of around 210 acres, but the land is yet to be handed over to the AAI. The acquisition process has been delayed due to issues raised by landowners," he said.
On the suspension of flight services, Noushad said there was no provision to renew the scheme for the same routes once its tenure ended.
However, he said private airlines could explore operating flights on commercially viable routes, particularly between Salem and Hyderabad and Bengaluru, where services had earlier been operated under UDAN.
Spread over 136 acres with a 1,800-metre runway, airport can accommodate only ATR and Bombardier-type aircraft
Operational capacity limited to approximately one flight an hour
State approved acquisition of 206.17 acres at Rs 364.85 cr in November 2025
Terminal expansion plan at Rs 50 crore initiated
AAI awaits handover of the land from the State government for expansion works and night operations