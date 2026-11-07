Expansion delay keeps Salem's aviation ambitions grounded

“Night-landing facilities are crucial to expanding flight operations and improving connectivity. However, they can be introduced only after extending the existing runway and upgrading navigation infrastructure. This would enable airlines to operate early-morning and late-evening flights, offering greater scheduling flexibility and making the airport more viable for new services,” said H Ragavan, an entrepreneur and frequent flyer.

An expanded airport would serve not just Salem but also industrial and commercial centres in neighbouring districts, including Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. Improved facilities could open up opportunities for cargo handling, particularly for industries and agricultural producers, besides facilitating tourism to destinations such as Yercaud.

Salem Airport Director I Noushad said steps had been initiated to expand the terminal building for Rs 50 crore, while the proposed runway expansion and facilities for night operations would be taken up after the state government hands over the required land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

He said the airport's development would be implemented in two phases, with runway widening and infrastructure for night operations prioritised in the first phase, followed by other infrastructure works in the second phase.

"Initially, we sought 170 acres for the expansion. However, the state government has issued orders for the allocation of around 210 acres, but the land is yet to be handed over to the AAI. The acquisition process has been delayed due to issues raised by landowners," he said.

On the suspension of flight services, Noushad said there was no provision to renew the scheme for the same routes once its tenure ended.

However, he said private airlines could explore operating flights on commercially viable routes, particularly between Salem and Hyderabad and Bengaluru, where services had earlier been operated under UDAN.