Salem's air connectivity shrinks as flights on three key routes withdrawn

Alliance Air first withdrew its Kochi and Bengaluru services, followed by IndiGo discontinuing its flights connecting Salem with Bengaluru and Hyderabad. However, IndiGo has increased its Salem-Chennai service from once to twice daily, providing some relief to business travellers who need to visit Chennai and return the same day.

The loss of the Bengaluru connection has made travel particularly cumbersome for industrialists and business delegates. Though Bengaluru can be reached by road from Salem through Hosur in about two hours, the onward road journey from Hosur to Bengaluru can take more than three hours due to heavy traffic congestion.

“Several international delegates, particularly from countries such as Japan and Singapore, used to visit Dharmapuri, which has a significant concentration of granite mines and industries. The lack of convenient air connectivity has made such visits difficult. While there are adequate train services to Kochi, the loss of the Bengaluru connection is a major setback,” Mariappan said.

Highlighting the impact on IT professionals, a frequent air traveller SS Yuvaraj, director of India Operations at Hong Kong-based E7 Entertainment Limited, said the flight services remained a boon to professionals from Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Namakkal working in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

“The flights provided a safe, cost-effective and faster mode of travel for a large number of IT professionals. With their withdrawal, passengers are now forced to undertake tedious journeys by omni buses, as securing train tickets is not always easy,” he said.