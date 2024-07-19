Ex-TN home secretary Amudha appointed special officer of Mudhalvarin Mugavari dept

CHENNAI: Days after relieving her of the coveted post of state Home Secretary, the DMK government on Friday appointed P Amudha as Special Officer of the Mudhalvarin Mugavari (CM Helpline) Department.

An order issued by state chief secretary Shiv Das Meena Friday stated that Principal Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department P Amudha will hold full additional charge as the Special Officer of the Mudhalvarin Mugavari Department, replacing D Mohan who has been transferred.

Amudha was relieved of the home secretary post in the backdrop of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy which claimed over 60 lives and the July 5 murder of state BSP president K Armstrong. Senior bureaucrat Dheeraj Kumar is the new Tamil Nadu Home Secretary.

