Ex-panchayat president killed by son in Erode

COIMBATORE: A 55-year-old former panchayat president was hammered to death by her son over a property dispute in Erode on Wednesday night.



Police said Dhanabagyam, wife of Krishnamurthy and former president of Mugasi Anumanpalli panchayat near Vellodu in Erode, was beaten to death by her son Santhosh Raja (35), following a quarrel. She was in Congress. The accused was living with his parents after separating from his wife five years ago.



“On Tuesday night, he came home drunk and got into a quarrel with his mother over property issues. In a fit of rage, he picked up a hammer and repeatedly attacked his mother on the head, killing her on the spot,” police said. On hearing a loud noise, the neighbours rushed to the house and found the woman lying dead in a pool of blood.



The police sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at Perundurai Government Medical College and Hospital, and a search is on for Santhosh Raja, who is on the run.