Ex-MP KC Palanisamy files defamation case against EPS for defamatory comments on him

COIMBATORE: Expelled AIADMK leader and ex-MP KC Palanisamy on Monday filed a defamation suit against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on charges of making defamatory comments on him.

Palanisamy, who started the integration committee to reunite the AIADMK factions, claimed in his suit that the AIADMK general secretary made disparaging remarks against him by questioning the credentials of the committee members.

The case filed before Judicial Magistrate I has been posted for hearing on Wednesday.