Ex-minister's arrest bid to silence Opposition, alleges MK Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday condemned the arrest of former Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan in connection with a case alleging that he made defamatory remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, accusing the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of targeting the Opposition.
In a statement, Stalin questioned the need for the arrest, saying the former minister had been engaged in constituency development and review works when the police took action against him.
He also questioned why the government had not acted with similar urgency in the alleged sexual assault case at Srivaikundam, in which an MLA has been alleged.
"Why was such a hurry shown in a defamation case, while there has been no similar urgency in the Srivaikundam sexual assault case?" Stalin asked.
The DMK president further questioned the government's approach to defamation cases. "If arrests are to be made for defamation, then how many people will have to be arrested for the speeches made by ministers of the ruling government?" he said.
Alleging that the TVK government was attempting to suppress the Opposition voice, Stalin claimed the Chief Minister was trying to retain power through "horse-trading" and the arrest of Opposition leaders. "Such arrogance will ultimately lead to the government's downfall," Stalin said.