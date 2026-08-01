Thoppu Venkatachalam stripped of DMK post; likely to join TVK

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Thoppu Venkatachalam, who served as a minister during the AIADMK regime, joined the DMK after switching parties. He was subsequently appointed as the party's Erode Central District in-charge. However, differences between him and former DMK minister S Muthusamy had reportedly persisted for some time.

Amid the internal rift, the DMK has removed Thoppu Venkatachalam from his organisational post.