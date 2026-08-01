Thoppu Venkatachalam stripped of DMK post; likely to join TVK

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK minister and DMK leader Thoppu Venkatachalam has been relieved of his party post, fuelling speculation that he may soon quit the DMK and join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Thoppu Venkatachalam, who served as a minister during the AIADMK regime, joined the DMK after switching parties. He was subsequently appointed as the party's Erode Central District in-charge. However, differences between him and former DMK minister S Muthusamy had reportedly persisted for some time.
Amid the internal rift, the DMK has removed Thoppu Venkatachalam from his organisational post.
In an official statement, DMK general secretary Durai Murugan said that Thoppu Venkatachalam has been relieved as the Erode Central District in-charge. He added that the Perundurai Assembly constituency has been merged with the Erode South district, while the Bhavani Assembly constituency has been attached to the Erode North district. The respective district secretaries will oversee party affairs in these constituencies.
Meanwhile, party sources indicated that Thoppu Venkatachalam is likely to resign from the DMK's primary membership and join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in the coming days, though there has been no official confirmation from him.