Ex-army man held in Nagercoil for alleged sexual assault of minor boy

NAGERCOIL: Nagercoil police arrested a 55-year-old ex-army man under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy who attended a Bible class near Colachel.
According to the police, Roslin Vedhakhan (55), a former serviceman, had been working as a Bible class teacher at a local church in Palapallam. The victim, a Class VII student from the same locality, regularly attended the Bible class on Sundays, police said.
The police said that when the boy attended the class on September 20, Roslin Vedhakhan allegedly sexually assaulted him. Traumatised by the incident, the boy stopped attending the class.
When his father questioned him, the boy revealed the incident. The boy’s father lodged a complaint with the Colachel All Women Police Station. The police registered a case against Roslin Vedhakhan under the Pocso Act and arrested him. He was subsequently produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.