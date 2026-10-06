Ex-army man held in Nagercoil for alleged sexual assault of minor boy

According to the police, Roslin Vedhakhan (55), a former serviceman, had been working as a Bible class teacher at a local church in Palapallam. The victim, a Class VII student from the same locality, regularly attended the Bible class on Sundays, police said.

The police said that when the boy attended the class on September 20, Roslin Vedhakhan allegedly sexually assaulted him. Traumatised by the incident, the boy stopped attending the class.