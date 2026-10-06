Cop booked for sexual assault of Class 8 Tirunelveli boy

The accused allegedly went into hiding after learning that a police team was searching to arrest him.

According to the police, the accused, Anthony Jennifer, 34, attached to A Company of the 9th Battalion at Manimutharu, is currently serving as a head constable in Kanyakumari. He is a native of South Agasthiyarpuram near Ambai.

Recently, Anthony Jennifer had come to his native place on leave. According to the complaint, the 15-year-old from Sivanthipuram near Vikramasingapuram had gone to a shop to buy sweets when the head constable allegedly noticed him.