Evening of faith and flavour

While nombu kanji is common across Tamil Nadu during Ramadan, Kayalpatnam’s mosques prepare it in four distinct varieties. “Kari kanji, made with mutton, homemade masala, pandan leaves and coconut milk, is slow-cooked for hours until thick and nourishing.

Vellai kanji, lighter and white in colour, contains coconut milk, fenugreek, garlic, cumin and drumstick leaves and is often prepared for the elderly. Vegetable kanji offers a milder, cooling alternative.

Biryani kanji (which is something unique) has all the flavours and aromas of Ahani Biryani, which include pandan leaves, whole spices, and coconut milk, but in the form of a porridge. Anyone who tries it once will never forget it. After fasting all day, when that warm kanji goes down, it feels like relief. It is tradition, nourishment and comfort all in one,” says Faiza.