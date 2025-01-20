Even women police officers at risk under DMK regime, slams EPS over chain snatching spree in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government, saying women in uniformed services were left vulnerable under a deteriorating law and order situation, flagging the series of chain-snatching cases reported in the State capital on a single day.

The AIADMK general secretary pointed out that one of the victims was a woman sub-inspector and said that even a police officer is not safe under the DMK regime.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, Palaniswami cited news reports and said that miscreants had snatched gold chains from eight women, including a woman police officer attached to the Chennai city police Commissioner’s office, in the Tambaram area on a single day. He termed it as shocking.

Palaniswami said these incidents expose the incompetence of the present DMK regime. “No one is safe in the State, including police personnel. It is a shameful situation. The Stalin-model government should hang its head in shame,” he said in the post, tagging the CM’s official X handle.

Stating that crimes like chain-snatching have become routine in the State, Palaniswami emphasised that the CM should take full responsibility for the incidents. He also ridiculed the CM by stating that he should give equal importance to the L&O situation instead of trumpeting his self-promotion. He also urged the government to take stern action against the perpetrators.