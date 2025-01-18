10 chain snatching cases in a day shock Tambaram; woman SI among victims

CHENNAI: The brazen snatching of 20 gold chains in 10 locations in Tambaram police limits by unidentified men on Friday has stifled the suburbs. Police are still on the lookout for the offenders.

Rajeswari (50) of Maraimalai Nagar owns a small shop in her house. Around 7 pm on Friday, two men visited the shop for cigarettes. When she turned to retrieve the cigarette, the duo snatched her four sovereign chain and fled.

In Mudichur, the same miscreants snatched police sub-inspector Indhra's (58) chain while she was walking home at night. She works at the Chennai police control room. The duo approached her in a pulsar and, snatched her five sovereign chain and fled. Indhra, however, managed to note their bike's registration bike and passed it on to the control room.

Police intercepted the duo during a vehicle check around 10 pm in Tambaram. They abandoned their bike and fled the spot. Police said the bike was a stolen one with a fake number plate.

More snatching cases were reported in Guduvanchery, Vandalur, Otteri, Peerkankaranai, Manimangalam and Selaiyur. More than 20 gold chains were snatched across 10 locations. The police have registered a case and are trying to nab the two men using CCTV footage.

They suspect the culprits may not be from the city and have alerted the Railway Police at the Egmore and Central railway stations to prevent them from escaping via train.