Ex-Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun appointed DVAC chief

A Arun, IPS, who was on compulsory wait, has been appointed as Additional Director General of Police and Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Chennai. The existing vacant post of DGP/Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has been downgraded for the appointment.

Dr Maheshwar Dayal, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Chennai, has been posted as Additional Director General of Police, Administration, Chennai. The appointment was made by downgrading the vacant post of Director General of Police, Administration.

T S Anbu, IPS, who was on compulsory wait, has been appointed as Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Chennai, replacing Dr Maheshwar Dayal.