EV Velu to Cuthbert: Judge seeks EC's reply on slew of petitions filed against poll victories

In the Assembly elections, former DMK Minister EV Velu, who contested from the Tiruvannamalai Assembly constituency, defeated TVK candidate Arul Arumugam by a margin of 2,455 votes. Challenging Velu's election, Arul Arumugam has filed an election petition before the Madras High Court.

Similarly, S Jayakumar, who was elected as an AIADMK MLA from the Perundurai Assembly constituency, subsequently resigned from his Assembly seat and joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). His election has been challenged by DMK candidate Thoppu Venkatachalam @ ND Venkatachalam, who lost by 9,693 votes.