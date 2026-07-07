EV Velu to Cuthbert: Judge seeks EC's reply on slew of petitions filed against poll victories

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed former DMK Minister EV Velu, Congress MLA Tharahai Cuthbert, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to file their responses in election petitions challenging their victories.
In the Assembly elections, former DMK Minister EV Velu, who contested from the Tiruvannamalai Assembly constituency, defeated TVK candidate Arul Arumugam by a margin of 2,455 votes. Challenging Velu's election, Arul Arumugam has filed an election petition before the Madras High Court.
Similarly, S Jayakumar, who was elected as an AIADMK MLA from the Perundurai Assembly constituency, subsequently resigned from his Assembly seat and joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). His election has been challenged by DMK candidate Thoppu Venkatachalam @ ND Venkatachalam, who lost by 9,693 votes.
In another election petition, Anthony Muthu, the CPI (ML) candidate, has challenged the election of Congress MLA Tharahai Cuthbert from the Colachel Assembly constituency.
When these election petitions came up for hearing before Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, the court directed EV Velu, Tharahai Cuthbert, and the Election Commission of India to file their counteraffidavits and adjourned the matter to July 21.