EV tech labs to be set up in 3 govt engineering colleges in Tirunelveli, Dharmapuri and Erode

CHENNAI: To meet the latest industrial requirements, the Higher Education Department will be establishing Electric Vehicle (EVs) technology labs in three government engineering colleges at Tirunelveli, Dharmapuri and Erode for Rs 3 crore.

At present, EV labs are available only in the leading national institutes including IIT and NIT and in deemed universities in the State.

“Currently, EVs are considered the most useful method to combat the increase in carbon footprints, which were generated in the vehicular emissions,” said a senior official from the Higher Education Department.

“To preserve fuel across the country, it’s vital to implement policies to promote EVs. Employment opportunities are high for students with EV skills. So, it has been decided to set up EV tech labs in three selected engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu.”

Each EV lab will be established at Rs 1 crore. They will have experts, who will give hands-on practical training, develop skill sets, create internship programmes and also carry out research and developments in the area of EV tech for students.

“EV labs will have a two-wheeler work area, EV motor-test region, battery service machines, welding station, total EV servicing methods and troubleshooting, and the latest tools for EV vehicle repairing works,” he added.

Additionally, Internet of Things (IoT) labs will also come up in two engineering colleges at Karaikudi and Bodinayakanur at Rs 2 crore each.

“The IoT lab will provide students with hands-on experience in designing, deploying, and managing IoT systems. Labs will have hardware, software, and sensor modules relevant to the industries including robotics, healthcare, energy, packaging, safety and security and quality control manufacturing.”