Erode tightens security ahead of TVK leader Vijay’s public meeting

CHENNAI: Elaborate arrangements have been made for a public meeting in Erode on Thursday to be addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president actor Vijay.

Tight security will be in place, with 1,500 police personnel deployed at the venue in Vijayamangalam near Perundurai. The actor-politician is likely to address the gathering from atop a campaign vehicle.

“Beyond the guidelines issued by police, additional precautionary measures have also been taken at the meeting venue. For public safety, 40 CCTV cameras were installed.

Party co-ordinators will be equipped with 40 walkie-talkies, and 24 ambulances are to be stationed with a medical team comprising 72 doctors and 120 nurses,” said TVK leader KA Sengottaiyan. Four fire engines from Perundurai, Erode and Chennimalai stations will be stationed at the venue.

Besides distributing water bottles to everyone entering the venue, 20 water tanks are being set up to ensure drinking water for all, while mobile toilets are being set up at 20 locations.

A total of 80 acres has been earmarked for vehicle parking, and 14 exit routes have been created to ensure the smooth dispersal of crowds after the meeting.

Sengottaiyan said that Vijay would arrive directly at the venue and that no separate arrangements had been made for a ceremonial reception elsewhere.

Anticipating heavy traffic, a private school near the meeting venue has declared a holiday on Thursday. Over the last two days, party workers have been thronging the venue to take selfies with the party flags in the background.