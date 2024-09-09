Erode: Three-member masked gang tie woman with saree, loot Rs 5.5 lakh from her house

COIMBATORE: A three-member masked gang of burglars looted Rs 5.5 lakh after tying a woman in Erode on Sunday.

Police said V Gokulakrishnan (28), who works as a cashier in a nationalised bank was residing with his parents Viswanathan (72) and Chinnammal in Chennimalai area.

“As his marriage was fixed in October, he had gone to a relative’s house to give an invitation. His father Viswanathan was immobilised and so, Gokulakrishnan’s sister had come to take care of him,” police said.

The three masked robbers, who made their way into the house, tied the woman with a saree and took away Rs 5.5 lakh cash kept in the bureau for the purpose of marriage.

On receiving information, the Perundurai police rushed to the spot and gathered evidence including chance prints. A sniffer dog was pressed into service. The police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.