Erode: Stolen 9 days ago, girl child yet to be rescued

COIMBATORE: Nine days after a two-year-old girl child was abducted by an unidentified person in Erode, the police are probing multiple angles to crack down on the case.

The couple, Venkadesan (25) and his wife Keerthana (22) were asleep with their five-year-old son Anok and two-year-old daughter Vandana beneath a flyover near Lakshmi Nagar in Bhavani on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway, when someone stole the girl child by cutting open the netlon on the night of October 16.

“We have obtained certain clues by interrogating 41 persons involved in similar 24 child lifting cases registered in eight districts across the Western region. Also, the footage of 120 CCTV’s from 33 locations in entry and exit points is being scrutinised,” said Superintendent of Police A Sujatha to the media in Erode on Friday.

As the child was kidnapped past midnight between 12.30 am and 01.00 am, the registration numbers of 120 vehicles that crossed the way during the time of the offence were identified through CCTV images and a verification process is underway. A probe is underway by seven special teams to crack down on the case and rescue the child.

Acting on a tip, a special team has gone to Tirunelveli, while a probe is on to know if some childless couple from the Erode neighbourhood were involved in the offence.

“There was some delay in cracking the case due to a lack of CCTV cameras at the dark locality, where the family was residing beneath the bridge at Konavaikalpalayam,” the SP said.