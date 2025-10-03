Erode, Podanur section to get auto signalling

TIRUCHY: Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved the proposal of the implementation of automatic signalling on the Erode–Podanur (107 km) section under the Salem division, with an estimated cost of Rs 144.96 crores, said a press release issued by Southern Railway.

This itemised work falls under a larger sub-umbrella project approved for Southern Railway, aimed at improving operational efficiency through signalling upgrades.

Automatic signalling in railways is a system where signals change on their own based on train movements, without someone manually operating them each time. The track is divided into sections, and when a train enters one section, the signal behind it automatically turns red to stop the next train, while signals further back show yellow or green depending on how far the track ahead is clear. This system makes train travel safer and faster, as it prevents collisions and allows more trains to run smoothly on busy routes like in big cities and suburban lines.

This section is a vital corridor linking North and South Kerala via Chennai, and currently faces high saturation. With traffic expected to rise by 125 percent by 2026–27, the signalling upgrade is aimed at enhancing line capacity and operational efficiency. The section also serves as a feeder route to Nilgiri Mountain Railway destinations like Ooty and Coonoor, pilgrimage/tourist centres such as Coimbatore and Valparai.