Erode house targeted again, valuables stolen

CHENNAI: A house in Old Pallipalayam, which was previously burgled in 2023, was targeted again after thieves broke in and escaped with 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 7 lakh in cash, the police said. In 2023, the same house was burgled and 150 sovereigns of jewellery were stolen, and Anil Kumar from Andhra Pradesh was arrested.

The house belongs to auditor Duraisamy. He died five years ago, and his wife, Subbulakshmi (70), a retired college professor, has been living alone since then. Police said Subbulakshmi went to sleep on the ground floor the night before yesterday. When she woke up early the next morning, she found household items strewn about and all seven cupboards open.

Veerappanchatiram police reached the spot and began an inquiry. Preliminary investigation showed that an unidentified person entered the house around midnight through the upper floor, broke open the cupboards and took gold and cash.

Review of CCTV footage showed a person wearing a mask and gloves surveying the house and entering it, police stated. A sniffer dog named Kaveri was brought in, but lost the trail after a short distance. Fingerprint experts examined the premises and collected samples.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is under way.