Erode East bypoll: Postal voting begins today

CHENNAI: The postal voting for Erode East bypoll began on Thursday.

According to Thanthi TV reports, polling officers will visit houses and register postal votes until Jan 27.

The bypoll for the constituency are scheduled to be held on 5 February.

The bypoll was necessitated to the urban seat in Erode district following the death of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan, who was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in a bypoll following the death of his son Thirumahan Everaa in January 2023.