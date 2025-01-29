Erode East by-poll: Case registered against NTK chief Seeman and five party cadres

CHENNAI: A case has been registered against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman and five other party functionaries for holding a public meeting beyond the permitted time.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Karungalpalayam police is investigating a complaint filed by flying squad officer Naveen against Seeman for exceeding the permitted time during a campaign meeting for the Erode East by-poll.

It is also noteworthy that four cases have already been registered against Seeman for violating election rules.

With only seven days left for the election, the DMK candidate has started campaigning and meeting voters in various areas of Erode, while the NTK candidate is also canvassing in Erode.

The Erode East Assembly constituency by-poll will be held on February 5.

Preparations for the election are in full swing. DMK candidate VC Chandrakumar and NTK candidate MK Seethalakshmi are contesting in this election.