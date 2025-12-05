Erode college student ends life over loss in online trading

COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old college student died by suicide owing to a loss in online trading in Erode.

The deceased, Senthur Varshan (17), from Karumandampalayam and studying B.Com CA in a private college in Erode, had incurred heavy losses in online trading. As he was driven into depression, the boy had undergone counselling in a private hospital.

While being alone on Wednesday, Senthur Varshan took the extreme step of hanging. The neighbours took him to a private hospital; however, he had already died. The Arachalur police have registered a case, and further inquiries are on.

In another incident, a couple ended their lives by suicide, grieving over the loss of their daughter in Erode.

Police said Tamilselvan (56) and his wife Nagalakshmi (50) from Thiruvengadam Street in Molagoundampalayam were unable to come to terms with the loss of their married daughter Kavitha by suicide, owing to some family issues six months ago. He sells sugarcane juice.

On Wednesday night, Tamilselvan consumed poison tablets and was rushed to Erode Government Hospital, where he died despite treatment. Meanwhile, Nagalakshmi, who was deeply depressed over the unfortunate turn of events, also ended her life by consuming the same tablets on Thursday early morning. The Erode Taluk police have registered a case, and further inquiries are under way.