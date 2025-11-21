Erode boy ends life over fear of low marks

COIMBATORE: A 16-year-old boy, studying in class nine, ended his life by suicide, fearing poor marks in exams in Erode, on Friday.

The deceased, Guru Ashwin, son of Gnanasekaran and Sutha from Vettaikarankovil East Karadu Street near Gobi, took the extreme step while he was alone at home. Gnanasekaran was running a car mechanic shop in the Karattur area.

Police said Ashwin and his twin brother, Guru Dharshan (16), were studying the computer science stream in the Government Higher Secondary School at Polavakalipalayam area. They were writing the term test in school.

“As Ashwin, who was alone at home, didn’t pick up repeated calls, Gnanasekaran called a neighbour to check, who then found the boy hanging in the ceiling fan. The boy was immediately rushed to Gobichettipalayam Government Hospital, where doctors found him dead already,” police said.

Meanwhile, the Valparai police have registered a case against the three teachers of a government school in connection with the suicide of a Class nine girl, alleging harassment. Further inquiries are under way.