EPS welcomes Bill provides 33% reservation for women

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami welcomed the Bill to provide 33% reservation for women and said AIADMK was a pioneer in providing reservation for women.

Palaniswami, in his social media post, said that true freedom of women is not only limited to protecting and empowering them economically. They should be given due share of responsibility in leading the nation.

To emphasize this, the AIADMK reserved 33% for women in local bodies. Then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa increased the reservation from 33% to 50% for women in 2016 to add pride to women.

Recalling the AIADMK's 1991 electoral victory, Palaniswami said there were 31 women legislators from the AIADMK that formed the government under Jayalalithaa. It was the AIADMK that was in the forefront in ensuring reservation for women. "Keeping this as a model, the PM of India tabled the Women Reservation Bill in the Parliament. We welcome it on behalf of the AIADMK, " Palaniswami further said.