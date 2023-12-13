EPS urges Centre to step up security measures in Parliament

CHENNAI: General secretary of the AIADMK and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned the entry of two trespassers into the Parliament with tear gas and urged the Central government to step up security measures of the Parliament.

It was "painful" that such an incident took place on the anniversary of the Parliament attack in 2001, said Palaniswami in a microblog platform X. "I strongly condemn the incident, " said Palaniswami referring to the security breach in the Lok Sabha. A youth jumped from the visitors gallery and attempted to reach the well of the house by leaping from one table to another. However, he was overpowered by a section of the MPs along with the marshalls.

"The government should take stern action against those indulged in such an act and challenging the sovereignty of the nation, " said Palaniswami and urged the Union government to take immediate steps to strengthen the security arrangements of the Parliament.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran expressed shock over the incident in Parliament that has multilayer security arrangements. He demanded a thorough probe into the incident and ensure the safety and security of the members of Parliament.