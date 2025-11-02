EPS urges cadre for booth-level participation in SIR to ensure clean voter rolls

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has directed all booth committee members of the party to participate in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, which is set to commence on November 4, going against the ruling party's opposition to the drive initiated by the Election Commission.

He wanted the cadre to actively participate in the exercise, directly against the DMK and its allies' move to stall the process.

At a consultative meeting held at the party headquarters in Royapettah on Sunday, Palaniswami met with AIADMK IT Wing office-bearers tasked with coordinating booth committee activities. A total of 82 district IT Wing coordinators attended the session.

During the meeting, Palaniswami reviewed the performance of district secretaries and discussed the party’s organisational strength and electoral prospects in each constituency. He also sought updates from the IT Wing functionaries on the progress of their ongoing outreach and coordination efforts.

The AIADMK leader stressed that the Special Intensive Revision exercise must be undertaken with utmost commitment and discipline. He instructed all booth committee members to participate fully in the process to ensure accurate and comprehensive voter registration.

Palaniswami further urged booth committee members to strengthen their engagement with the public through door-to-door campaigns, highlighting what he described as the DMK government's misgovernance and policy failures.