EPS turns 70, receives b'day wishes from TVK leader Vijay, BJP chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: The former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and current Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, turned 70 on Sunday. He celebrated his birthday in Salem alongside AIADMK party officials and volunteers.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai and TVK leader and actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay extended their wishes to the opposition leader.

K Annamalai wished EPS on 'X' (formerly called Twitter), saying, "Wishing Edappadi K Palaniswami, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and General Secretary of AIADMK, a very happy birthday. I pray for Edappadi K. Palaniswami to continue his work for the people with good health and a long life."

Actor-turned-politician Vijay too tweeted his birthday wish for the leader. "Happy birthday to AIADMK General Secretary and Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition, Mr.Edappadi K. Palaniswamy," he wrote.