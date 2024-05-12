EPS turns 70, receives b'day wishes from TVK leader Vijay, BJP chief Annamalai
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai and TVK leader and actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay extended their wishes to the opposition leader.
CHENNAI: The former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and current Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, turned 70 on Sunday. He celebrated his birthday in Salem alongside AIADMK party officials and volunteers.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai and TVK leader and actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay extended their wishes to the opposition leader.
K Annamalai wished EPS on 'X' (formerly called Twitter), saying, "Wishing Edappadi K Palaniswami, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and General Secretary of AIADMK, a very happy birthday. I pray for Edappadi K. Palaniswami to continue his work for the people with good health and a long life."
தமிழக முன்னாள் முதலமைச்சரும் அஇஅதிமுக பொதுச்செயலாளருமான திரு @EPSTamilNadu அவர்களுக்கு, இனிய பிறந்த நாள் நல்வாழ்த்துக்களைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்.திரு @EPSTamilNadu அவர்கள், நல்ல உடல் நலத்துடன், நீண்ட ஆயுளுடன் மக்கள் பணி தொடர வேண்டிக் கொள்கிறேன்.— K.Annamalai (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@annamalai_k) May 12, 2024
Actor-turned-politician Vijay too tweeted his birthday wish for the leader. "Happy birthday to AIADMK General Secretary and Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition, Mr.Edappadi K. Palaniswamy," he wrote.
அஇஅதிமுக பொதுச் செயலாளரும், சட்டப்பேரவை எதிர்க்கட்சித் தலைவருமான திரு. எடப்பாடி கே.பழனிசாமி அவர்களுக்கு இனிய பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துகள்.விஜய்,தலைவர்,தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகம்— TVK Vijay (@tvkvijayhq) May 12, 2024